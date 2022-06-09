“They have to get him” Pundit names one player Arsenal must sign and why

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to move for Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus, this summer because he is the player they need.

The Brazilian has been on their radar for some time now and they remain confident in adding him to their squad even though they would be without Champions League football next season.

However, Eddie Nketiah proved he can lead their attack towards the end of last season and he is now set to sign a new deal.

One reason the striker is staying is that he has been promised regular playing time and he could become the leading forward at the club.

But former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor, believes they need to sign Jesus and make him their main centre-forward.

He tells TalkSport: “They have to get him, they have to get him, Arsenal.

“He’s the perfect striker for Arsenal. [Martin] Odegaard in behind finding his little runs that he likes to make. Then you’ve got [Bukayo] Saka on the right, [Gabriel] Martinelli on the left, [Emile] Smith Rowe available.

“Get Tielemans in as well in that midfield with [Thomas] Partey and Odegaard. It just looks a lot better for Arsenal doesn’t it and they just need that striker – they can’t rely on Nketiah next season. And he’s going to be hungry. He’s going to want to play football as well. The World Cup is coming up in November. He’s going to need to be playing football – and he’s guaranteed that at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Jesus makes sense when you consider that he has been playing at one of the best teams in the world.

He is also knowledgeable about the system of Mikel Arteta from their previous relationship at Manchester City.

Hopefully, we can pull off this transfer and add him to our squad this summer.

