“They have to go back” Patrick Vieira offers some advice to Arsenal

Patrick Vieira has urged Arsenal to return to the style of play that brought them early-season success, as the Gunners continue to struggle for goals in the current campaign.

Arsenal possess some of the most highly regarded attacking players in Europe, yet their recent performances have highlighted a growing concern in front of goal. While the team’s defensive solidity has remained strong, their attacking output has become inconsistent, limiting their ability to turn control of matches into decisive victories.

Loss of Early Season Sharpness

Mikel Arteta’s side impressively began the season, particularly in attack, where they were direct, clinical, and efficient in creating chances. However, that early momentum has since faded, and the team now appears more focused on possession without the same cutting edge in the final third.

As reported by the Metro, Vieira highlighted this shift in approach, suggesting it has contributed to their current difficulties in scoring goals.

He said, “I think they have to go back to what they were doing at the beginning of the season. I think they were quite clinical, playing forward, scoring goals and creating chances. Indeed, at the moment they are a little bit too much on having the possession, but there’s not the end product.”

Need for Attacking Improvement

Arsenal’s current situation reflects a side that is performing well in some areas but lacking effectiveness where it matters most. Their defensive structure continues to provide a strong foundation, yet matches are increasingly being decided by fine margins that require greater attacking efficiency.

If their offensive form does not improve in the coming weeks, Arsenal risk falling short in their pursuit of silverware. With only a limited number of competitions remaining, the need to rediscover their earlier attacking sharpness has become increasingly urgent.

Vieira’s comments underline a broader concern that Arsenal must address quickly if they are to convert their strong season into tangible success.