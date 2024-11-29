‘They have two teams’ Julen Lopetegui knows Arsenal’s quality is overwhelming

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is fully aware of the tough challenge his team faces as they prepare to take on Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. Arsenal, one of the top title contenders in the league, boasts a squad full of world-class players, and Lopetegui knows his side will need to be at their best to have any chance of getting a result.

Mikel Arteta’s team understands the importance of this game as they push for the Premier League title. A victory over West Ham is crucial for them to maintain their momentum, especially with hopes that Manchester City can slow down Liverpool at the top of the table. Arsenal has been in impressive form recently, further solidifying their ambitions for the title.

West Ham, however, comes into the match with a boost after their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, which provided Lopetegui some relief from mounting pressure. Still, the Spaniard recognises the formidable task ahead, acknowledging that facing a team like Arsenal will be no easy feat. Despite the quality of the opposition, Lopetegui remains focused on securing another important result for his team.

In his comments ahead of the game, Lopetegui praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s managerial ability, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail, “Mikel was a big, big player and after he’s doing a fantastic career as a coach. He is putting his ideas into work. You can see very well the kind of coach he is. That’s why we have to be ready.” He also highlighted the strength of Arsenal’s individual players, noting, “If I talk about Odegaard, I have to talk about Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, each one – they have top players. Havertz, too. All of them are top players. They have two teams of top players.”

Although Arsenal’s quality is undeniable, West Ham is determined to give their best effort. Lopetegui’s side will know they face a difficult task, but they will be eager to make it as challenging as possible for the Gunners. For Arsenal, securing a win is vital to keep their title hopes alive, and they will look to continue their strong form against West Ham.