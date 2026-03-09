“They haven’t won anything just yet.” Micah Richards sends a message to Arsenal

Micah Richards has delivered a firm message to Arsenal, insisting the Gunners have not yet won anything despite their impressive progress across several competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in outstanding form in recent months and remain involved in every competition as the campaign approaches its final weeks. Their performances have kept them firmly in contention for multiple trophies, raising hopes that this could become one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent history.

Although Arsenal have not been flawless throughout the campaign, they have arguably been the most consistent team in both the league and European competition so far. Their ability to collect points regularly and maintain strong results has allowed them to build momentum during a crucial stage of the season.

Arsenal’s strong position across competitions

In addition to their league form, the Gunners have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup and progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Cup. These achievements highlight the depth and resilience within the squad as they continue to compete on several fronts.

With opportunities still available in multiple tournaments, there is growing speculation that Arsenal could complete a remarkable season by securing several trophies before the end of the term. However, maintaining focus and consistency will be essential if they are to convert their promising position into silverware.

The team continues to work hard as they aim to finish the season strongly. While the potential for success is clear, the closing stages of a campaign can be unpredictable, and even a strong run of form does not guarantee trophies.

Richards urges caution

Arsenal could begin their push for silverware in the Carabao Cup later this month, which may set the tone for the remainder of the season. At the same time, there remains the possibility that momentum could shift if results begin to go against them.

Richards has therefore urged caution, emphasising that achievements can only be measured once trophies are secured.

Speaking via Goal, he said, “All I would say, and I don’t want to be the negative one, is they haven’t won anything just yet. In terms of results they’ve been pretty faultless but in terms of style of play, they score a lot of set pieces and own goals. I don’t think it’s wrong for people to pick that out but I also don’t think it’s right for people to be negative and say Arsenal don’t play good football. The objective at the end of the season is to win the league, who cares how you get over the line?”

