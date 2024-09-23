“They kept them so quiet.” Pundit praises Arsenal’s resilience against Man City

Julien Laurens was impressed by Arsenal’s defensive performance in their game against Manchester City.

The Gunners played with ten men from the end of the first half until the final whistle after Leandro Trossard was sent off.

Despite this, they delivered a remarkable performance that will be discussed for some time, nearly securing a historic win at the Etihad.

The margins were incredibly tight, and Arsenal was just seconds away from claiming a crucial victory in the race for the league title.

Manchester City’s striker Erling Haaland broke a record with his goal, but after Arsenal went 2-1 up, the Norwegian was effectively neutralised.

Arsenal successfully limited the impact of both Haaland and the rest of City’s attacking threats.

It was a defensive display that other clubs may try to replicate when facing the reigning champions, and Laurens was thoroughly impressed.

He said on the BBC:

“Arsenal defended so deep and so much.

“Ten against 11 at the Etihad against one of the greatest teams in Premier League history and they kept them so quiet.

“Manchester City needed a deflected shot to score a goal.”

Our defensive performance in that game is one of the best any team has put up, and if we continue that way, we could finish 2024 unbeaten on the road.

