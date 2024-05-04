“They looked like champions.” Cole admits Arsenal looks ready to win Premier League

Joe Cole was impressed by Arsenal’s performance after their 3-0 win against Bournemouth, and he is convinced that their team is flawless.

Arsenal has been in fantastic form in 2024, and they seem to improve every time they step onto the pitch.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become a winning machine that knows how to overcome all types of difficulties to secure victories.

Arsenal relentlessly attacked Bournemouth from the beginning of the game, and the Cherries seemed to withstand the pressure initially.

However, as time went on, they cracked, and the Gunners could have scored even more goals.

To win the game with a clean sheet shows how efficient Arsenal can be nowadays, and their performance has led Joe Cole to believe they are ready to be champions of England.

He said on the BBC:

“They looked like champions. Arsenal are going to push Manchester City all the way.

“I can’t see a fault in this Arsenal team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a performance of the highest quality from the boys and every time we watch them play, they look better than the last time.

We need to stay focused and build on these performances in the next campaign, and we will certainly win the league soon.