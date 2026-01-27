“They looked nervous” Pundit says Arsenal duo were weak against Man Utd

Phil Jones has questioned the composure of Arsenal’s central defence following their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, suggesting that William Saliba and Gabriel struggled to cope with the pressure of the occasion.

The Gunners hosted the Red Devils, knowing the importance of securing a positive result, particularly after Manchester City and Aston Villa had reduced the gap behind them. Arsenal started the match confidently and appeared in control after taking the lead, with the atmosphere inside the stadium reflecting growing belief among the home supporters.

That confidence did not last. A costly error from Martin Zubimendi shifted the momentum, allowing Manchester United back into the contest. From that moment, Arsenal found it difficult to regain control, and the visitors capitalised on the opportunities they created to claim all three points.

Defensive standards questioned

Arsenal’s defence has been widely praised over an extended period, having established a reputation for resilience and organisation. Before this fixture, they had not conceded three goals in a league match since December 2023, underlining the consistency they had shown at the back.

Manchester United, however, managed to disrupt that stability. Their attacking play forced Arsenal into uncomfortable situations, and the hosts were unable to maintain the defensive standards that had served them so well in recent months. While United’s victory could be considered deserved based on their effectiveness, the manner of Arsenal’s defending raised concerns.

Jones highlights fragility

Speaking according to Sports Illustrated FC podcast, Jones was critical of the partnership between Saliba and Gabriel, despite acknowledging their overall quality. He said, ‘I Iike Gabriel and Saliba, I think they have been top quality centre-halves but it was the most fragile I have ever seen them at the weekend.’

Jones went on to suggest that anxiety played a significant role in their performance, adding, ‘I thought they looked nervous, I thought there was a lack of a relationship between the two. They sensed a fear in the stadium, that anxiety.’

For Arsenal, the defeat serves as a reminder that even their strongest areas can be exposed on difficult days, especially in matches carrying significant expectations.