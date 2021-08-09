‘They need him’ – Arsenal urged to reconsider selling star who ‘scored last Sunday’

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal FC to reconsider their stance on selling Joe Willock, with reports that we have accepted an offer from Newcastle.

The midfielder left on loan in January and became a hit with the Tyneside club, going onto become the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches, before extending that run to seven in his final appearance of the campaign.

He now looks likely to get the chance to continue that run of form with the same club going into the new season, but former Gunner Campbell believes that the Gunners must reconsider their decision.

“Arsenal aren’t blessed with a lot of midfielders,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“Especially midfielders who can put the ball away. Willock had an incredible purple patch last season.

“He scored last Sunday [v Chelsea] but the goal wasn’t given. He showed again how he has that knack for arriving late into the box.

“I think they need him but if it wasn’t to happen maybe a loan is the best move.

“He’s only young, if he went on loan for a season and came back he’ll be 22 and that’s a great age.”

While we are believed to have accepted an offer, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the deal is yet to be completed, with personal terms and a medical still needed before the two clubs can complete the deal, meaning there is still plenty of time to reconsider their options, and with Thomas Partey already picking up his first injury of the season, I fear that our options are already on the light side.

The only reason Mikel Arteta could have for allowing Willock to go, could be the emergence of Miguel Azeez, who has already showed in pre-season that he has a keen eye for goal, and all the characteristics to succeed with the club.

Could Azeez have overtaken Willock in the pecking order? Are Arsenal mad to allow Joe to go?

