“They need something more, quickly” fans agree with journalist after loss to Spurs

Arsenal fan and journalist Charles Watts watched as Arsenal suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Tottenham this afternoon.
The Gunners have had a busy summer transfer window, but their preseason games haven’t been as good as their fans would want.
The defeat to Tottenham is one that is hard for most of them to take and as it is very close to their season opener, fans can easily see that it may not be as good a campaign as they hope.
Watts, who is Arsenal’s correspondent for Goal.com took to Twitter to voice his conclusion for the match.
He claimed that in both matches against Chelsea and Tottenham, they started very well and dropped their levels in the second half.
He made special mention of their performance in the final third, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still struggling for form at the moment.
He then urged them to do something quickly even though the performance isn’t surprising since it’s from the same attacking players.
He tweeted: “Arsenal end pre-season with defeats against Chelsea & Tottenham. They were good in the first half, average in the second. Same old story in the final third. No surprise really considering it’s the same attacking players out there. They need something more, quickly.”
Some Arsenal fans seem to agree with him, here are some reactions:
Auba is beyond finished I don’t know why that is a hot take and why fans believe he will miraculously become the player he was over a year ago. Needs to be replaced and phased out immediately.
— J (@PR1NCEJD) August 8, 2021
Can you tell Arteta to sign some attackers in the interview?
— Reece B (@AFCBezza) August 8, 2021
Can we acknowledge the Auba problem ?
He’s not running, not going for it … he’s invisible.
He’s unfortunately remind me of Ozil.
— Jérémie Lannoy (@JimMacFly) August 8, 2021
Get rid of this manager who can only win games at colney
— OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) August 8, 2021
Its official arsenal are finished #artetaout
— m.khairulmustaqim (@mkhairulmustaq1) August 8, 2021
Arteta needs to be chased immediately with in no time if the club is to be anywhere.
“There’s still 3 weeks”
Every single summer you hear optimistic fans say this. And when you say it every summer with the same end result, its not optimism anymore, its stupidity.
There will not be enough quality signings anymore. There will will be maximum of one signing, and that is funded by our most goalscoring midfielder, Willock. Remember Özil purchase to appease fans?
Get this: Arteta and Edu are rookies. They are beginners. They have no connections, no pulling power. They still think Arsenal are the powerhouse we used to, but we are not. They have spent all summer chasing pipe dreams (Ödegaard, Maddison and who else) only to realize “oops, we cant afford them”. All the while other targets have slipped by.
+70 millions spent, ZERO on most glaring issue, creativity. ZERO sales.
Nothing will happen this week, nor next week. Last week the cheque book rookie will panic with the amateur-Edu, and end up buying, well panic buys. Kolasinac’s contract will be teared up (pay his wages for the whole year) while we already spent 7m on his replacement. This is the amateur Arsenal way.
We will park the bus against Chelsea and City, and pray not to concede. That is the MA way.
We will struggle against Brentford, and likely nick an ugly win against the least team on paper and some fans will say “season opener is always difficult”, even though same mistakes are made as last,year.
> “Trust the process”
> Nothing changed in 18 months
Willian was Arteta mistake last season I hope he drop Auba soon, the type of football he is trying to play needs dynamic wingers and with Saka and Pepe we have what it takes, we only need a cf who is good in the air.
We were used to having fancy No 10 since Wenger days that’s why we complain about ESR not being good enough, but if you really want to be honest, this team doesn’t necessarily need a ball passer CAM to thrive, the attack only needs to run with the ball and into space, and we will have what it takes. As regards the post, it shows the changes means second team who are not good enough
Aubu has not performed since his new contract last September. Aubu and William have continued the Ozil situation. A top class number 2 keeper is also needed. Chambers should be playing at right wingback.
Sign Tammy Abraham, please ASAP.
@Websurfer, are u serious? The Tammy Abraham I know. Or do we have another? With u in charge, I believe we ‘ll be playing league one.
Charlie, you must know that you cant judge preseason games, if you are a decent pundit/writer. Bring on the new season!
You can definitely judge preseason games, especially when they are played 5 days before the start of the season against EPL opposition.
That is what they are and nothing else, never have been never will!!!! It means zilch too Friday.
We can keep dreaming but there is no way the team will improve in a week.. and mind u that preseason + last season has consistently been bad :/
Improve from what, we have no yardstick yet for this season. Im not dreaming, im starting with a clean slate and hoping that Friday is the start of a journey. I have no patience but i do have hope. I dont judge anything until a ball is kicked in anger. I have an opinion but the facts will span out Friday onwards.
Arsenal board has to get serious, they need to act by buying good players not just asking for their prices and leave other serious clubs to buy, and for them, they just wait for players released!
We don’t have money to buy players, that our manager wants, wake up from your slumber .Other teams are buying good players, l don’t understand why you can’t get it,we don’t have money!!! Stop blaming Artetta as if all these players are good enough to compete with the best
He did have money. He wasted Almost all of it on two defenders which we don’t need instead of attackers which we do.
You are right. MA is just too delusional.. It is clearthat our problem last season is the lack of goal, but guess what? He decided to spend 50M on a defender and as of today has not acquired any attacking player.
Probably Arteta wants to revolutionize football by having a playmaker in CB position???
Not in support of arteta tactics or the results we’ve had in pre season but arsenal fans has to chill out n cool off, we react at every thing too soon n thats how we gonno judge the whole of this season.
Pre-season is just preparation season, trying to gamble n get ur tactics right nothing more, no point for it, no trophy for it, during Wenger era we were good at preseason n no body cares but now we are in another era we care at every single result, why the sudden change
Arteta has had 20 months with these tactics and buildup from the back!
Same toothless, sterile inability to score, and same mistakes continue to be repeated.
Bet Conte could get a tune from this lot, while Arteta can barely muster a toot.
Pretty sure we have enough money to afford Conte, but lack the wisdom to acknowledge the Arteta mistake staring them in the face.
Arteta proving he is not a coach and every bit a checkbook manager. His answer seems to be “buy more players” in spite of bringing in nearly an entire 11 since he joined.
Midfield continues to be a serious problem in transition and creating chances. 2 months into the window and no creative midfielder and resigned sluggish Xhaka.
Remember last year Arteta was dying to throw £45 million at Auoar because he and Pep were convinced he was the next thing?
Fast forward and Auoar nearly half the price, so what happened to Arteta’s conviction regarding the player?
Groundhog year incoming
You could say the same about Pep he’s spent close to a billion and is seen as a genius.. fact of the matter is most managers are checkbook managers and I’m not making excuses for Arteta as I’ve long said he’s out of his depth. Arsenal are in serious need of more signings, Auba, Laca, Bellerin, elneny, Mari, Xhaka, and many more in the squad just aren’t good enough to take the club forward. Auba especially to me looks half the player he used to be and lacazette has never hit 20 goals In a single season and this is our forward line. Very worrying.
Bielsa not a checkbook manager, Naggelsmann not a checkbook manager, Ten Haag isn’t either. That’s 3 that immediately come to mind, I could name more with a bit of thought.
Arteta is over his head, and still will be in December and May.
Saliba playing CL football with French team, but “not ready” according to Arteta. Yet Elneny, Mari, Nketiah, and Bellerin are?
At some point we have to place the blame where it belongs; on Arteta.
Imagine fielding over 10 new players in 18 months, yet still it’s players fault not Arteta.
Quite frankly it shows how mighty Saka, ESR, and Tierney are to shine under such poor management and tactics by Arteta.
Conte is available, just saying.
We’ve had this conversation before Durand in the knowledge that Conte and co want to be winners quickly. You only have to look at Ancelotti. I bet he’d get a warm welcome back in Liverpool right now
You’d have to be a checkbook manager to improve Arsenal, I can’t imagine many coaches getting anything more out of the same underperforming players we’ve had for years. The squad we have isn’t good enough and yes the manager isn’t good enough either, also the ownership and the clowns that are paid to help run the club… so in reality it’s a disaster zone from top to bottom! I agree bud Arteta is completely out of touch and I would happily take Conte in a heartbeat!
Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester are a better run club than Arsenal, they have owners that care and BR blew Champions league football on final day 2 years on the trot yes he won FA cup and community shield but so did Arteta and I think most of us fans would rather Arteta took the exit sign out of the Emirates.
Arsenal needs to invest , period ,there either invest o harvest what thy sow n its not arteta to blame .
Chelsea has invested close to £250m in midfield, man utd almost £400m as well as man city , n arsenal has only invested £97m ,how do u expect them to competite, miracles don’t happen accidentally
I’ve watched all the pre-season games
The football is amateur the tactics random. It’s clear we need changes in management more than players. It seems Conte is available. No brainer.
1. This is only pre-season.
2. There’s a month of window left and indications of more incoming players. The players they’ve added so far seem good. Aouar, Neto, Aarons and Abraham (or better) seem eminently doable.
3. However, just adding players is not necessarily a solution: they can be hard to integrate into the team’s style of play.
4. Arteta is not the problem. He got this team playing at the level of the second-best record in the league over the final 2/3 of last season. I predict that if he goes somewhere else, he will be even more successful than Unai Emery and the fans who want him gone will be criticizing his firing.
5. Panicking fans are an unseemly sight. I hope the players, management and owners have cooler heads than some fans and commentators.
6. I remember fans and commentators demanding Auba be re-signed. What might we have gotten for him (and for the money to pay his salary) if we had let him go?
Arteta not the problem? Then who is?
Who selects the starting 11?
Chooses the tactics?
Selects transfer targets?
Micro-manages all the creativity out of the team?
Before anyone says “he needs support in transfers” let’s remember he’s fielded over 10 new players in less than 20 months.
Bought 3 CB’s, 2 FB’s in defense alone, yet still demands team plays soul crushing negative tactics.
I won’t drink the kool-aid, I won’t sit down and shut up, and I won’t ignore failure staring me in the face.
Consequences of hiring an inexperienced coach who has never built a team in his life.
Yet some blame players, SMFH
Imagine if club had backed Wenger or Emery; both achieved more with less.
That FA Cup Arteta got, that was with Wenger and Emery’s “dross”, let that sink in for a minute.
Arteta, with his hand-picked 10 additions finished 8th twice.
#Facts don’t have feelings
🎯
Idk how he did it, but MA just had enough charisma to sway more than half the fans to keep supporting him despite his lack of results…
Do something quickly – in just over four weeks! We spent almost the entire transfer period chasing a central defender when we should have kept our own player Saliba, using the time and resources instead to strengthen the midfield. We failed to sign Buendia, Odegaard and Locatelli and flirted with Neves and Bissouma. Now our own goal machine from midfield, Joe Willock, is on his way to Newcastle. Need something quickly? Start praying for miracles, Charlie.