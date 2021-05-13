“They need to invest if they want to go to the next step” Arsenal urged to spend big in the summer

Ashley Cole has become the latest former player turned pundit to urge Arsenal to invest in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners are having an underwhelming season even though the start of the campaign promised so much.

They have been knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Villarreal and are behind in the race for the European places on the league table.

This season looked positive for Arsenal, but they will likely now begin the next campaign with just the Premier League and other domestic competitions to participate in.

Cole believes that his former team should keep building and has asked them to spend money when the transfer window reopens if they want to reach the next level.

He said Arteta had made them better at the back when he first became their manager, but his top players have refused to turn up for him this season.

Cole said via Sun Sports: “When Mikel Arteta came into the job he definitely shored up the defence, he really got that defensive shape and organisation.

“But now, in the middle third and the final third, I think they’ve been lacking that sharpness, that real quality and intensity to go and grab a game.

“I just think they’ve struggled. As I mentioned, big players have not turned up.

“Next season will they invest? They need to invest if they want to go to the next step and play the Arsenal way, that quick, enjoyable football to watch.

“They need changes.”