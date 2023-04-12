“They need to reach 10/10” ex-Gunner tells them what they need to win the title

Former Arsenal man Lauren has urged the current side to handle pressure better if they want to win the league.

Arsenal has a huge chance to be champions at the end of this season, but it has not been easy for them to win the title.

They have suffered several setbacks on their way to winning it and continue to struggle in some games, but the Gunners remain six points ahead, albeit Manchester City has a game in hand on them.

The Gunners are not ready to leave the top of the league table, but they seem to suffer when under too much pressure.

Lauren has now advised them to handle that better if they are to emerge as champions at the end of the campaign.

He says via The Sun:

“Right now, Arsenal are 9/10 at coping with the pressure.

“But to get over the line and win the title, they need to reach 10/10 and see out the three points in every game, like they didn’t manage at Anfield.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pressure is a huge part of the game at this stage of the season and Lauren has experienced it enough, so he knows what it means.

Our boys must improve from the draw against Liverpool because we need results in games against Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City.