‘They never knew how to forgive,’ Adebayor says Aubameyang’s career at Arsenal is over

Emmanuel Adebayor says Arsenal fans will not forgive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they stripped him of the club’s armband.

The former striker played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2009 before he forced through a transfer to Manchester City.

He would even play for Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, Tottenham, eventually.

He believes he was never forgiven by the Arsenal faithful and likens the way he was treated to what Aubameyang is facing.

The Togolese claims Auba must be going through so much now and he understands because he has been in a similar situation.

He has already sent a message to the former Arsenal captain and hopes he returns stronger.

‘I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you,’ he said via Sky Sports.

‘They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot. He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already.

‘We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adebayor still won’t accept that he betrayed us to make the move to City.

It is not a surprise that he would make this statement, considering that he is not an individual who knows how to take responsibility for his actions.

However, his comments wouldn’t change the fact that Aubameyang is not bigger than the team and he deserves his current punishment.

