‘They never knew how to forgive,’ Adebayor says Aubameyang’s career at Arsenal is over

Emmanuel Adebayor says Arsenal fans will not forgive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they stripped him of the club’s armband.
The former striker played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2009 before he forced through a transfer to Manchester City.
He would even play for Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, Tottenham, eventually.
He believes he was never forgiven by the Arsenal faithful and likens the way he was treated to what Aubameyang is facing.
The Togolese claims Auba must be going through so much now and he understands because he has been in a similar situation.
He has already sent a message to the former Arsenal captain and hopes he returns stronger.
‘I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you,’ he said via Sky Sports.
‘They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot. He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already.
‘We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Adebayor still won’t accept that he betrayed us to make the move to City.
It is not a surprise that he would make this statement, considering that he is not an individual who knows how to take responsibility for his actions.
However, his comments wouldn’t change the fact that Aubameyang is not bigger than the team and he deserves his current punishment.
Not interested what that man says he’s a traitor just like nasri, van persi,
But he’s the worst after scoring against us to run the length of the field to celebrate was disgusting,
I often wish I would meet him half way up the pitch and level him with a punch…
OT: Vlahovic on his way to Juve, reliable journalists in Italy reporting Juve and Fiorentina have reached an agreement. So now we can finally move on from this fiasco. I just hope Edu and Arteta have back up options. Wouldn’t hold my breath!
Forgive him for what ?He was another bad influence at the club that we are well rid off ! Stole kit and the boots that RVP had promised to a disabled kid ! One good season and he thought he was the greatest.
I just wonder how admin knows what it is that Aubameyang has done to deserve the treatment he is getting?
It is suggested he arrived back late and this isn’t the first time, but I have not seen any official statement from either club or player.
As for Adebayor, I agree 100% with Jim Wall.
With Auba, there’s nothing to forgive for me.
He’s been in woeful form, has been breaking rules off the pitch, and has rightly been dropped and punished. I do not hate him for that. His time is up, and we move on.
For me, he’s a player along with Leno, that carried the team for a couple of seasons, and played a major role in us winning our first trophy since the Wenger era. Auba isn’t an Arsenal legend, but I will always have good memories of him.
With the snake that is Adebayor, it’s completely different, and no way should HE be forgiven! He was constantly flirting with other clubs, completely disrespected the fan base, and ended playing for the Spuds!!!!