“They not only give us the chance” Odegaard discusses how Arsenal helps young players

Martin Odegaard has hailed Arsenal for how they develop young players at the Emirates.

The Norwegian is a member of the club’s first team and he has been given enough playing chances since he moved there in the summer.

He had struggled at Real Madrid before making the move to the Emirates despite his best efforts to build a career at the Spanish club.

Los Blancos rely on top experienced professional players to achieve their results, but at Arsenal, the focus is on talent development, which has helped the likes of Odegaard to get enough playing time.

The former Real Sociedad spoke about the club in a recent interview and told Viaplay as quoted by HITC:

“We have a very exciting group of players here. They do a fantastic job with young players, giving us match time and helping us all the way. They not only give us the chance, but help us grow every year.

“I feel that they have helped me a lot in the short period I’ve been here. I have been through a lot, despite my young age, and now I have joined a fantastic team, with young and promising players”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsene Wenger laid the foundation for Arsenal to groom young players, and Mikel Arteta has continued it.

The Spaniard has focused on either bringing players through at the club or signing young players who have room for further development.

This has helped the club to save money in player transfers and to also earn a lot of money from player sales while performing well on the pitch.

