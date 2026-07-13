‘They played with one guy less’ Zlatan slates Arsenal star for England performance

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was left unimpressed by Noni Madueke’s performance as England faced Norway in the World Cup quarter-final. The forward was selected to start the match, having surprisingly become one of Thomas Tuchel’s preferred players since the German took charge of the Three Lions.

Madueke has been trusted with important opportunities, but he was unable to make a significant impact during the first half. His performance led to him being replaced at the interval, with Bukayo Saka introduced in his place as England looked for a greater attacking threat.

Ibrahimovic criticises Madueke’s display

England eventually secured victory thanks to a brilliant individual performance from Jude Bellingham, but Saka made a stronger contribution in the same position than Madueke. The Arsenal attacker immediately caused more problems for Norway after entering the match.

Saka’s introduction helped England increase their attacking pressure, and they eventually won the match in extra time to reach the semi-final, where they will face Argentina. Madueke’s early substitution highlighted the difficulty he experienced during his time on the pitch.

Former striker gives his assessment

Speaking about Madueke’s display in the match, Ibrahimovic said via the Daily Mail:

‘They are playing with one player less so far.

‘Madueke has been on the pitch and I have to say every time he gets the ball he makes the wrong decision, and he’s walking on the pitch. If I’m Tuchel I change him, he’s done nothing in these first 45. Even the hydration break didn’t help… They played with one guy less.’

The comments reflected Ibrahimovic’s disappointment with Madueke’s performance during the opening period of the match. The forward struggled to influence proceedings and was unable to provide the attacking impact England needed before being withdrawn.

However, Madueke remains one of the important players in the England squad and could still have a role to play in their next match. His previous performances have earned him the trust of Tuchel, and he may have another opportunity to prove his value on the international stage.

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