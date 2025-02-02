‘They push him’ Pep Guardiola accuses Gabriel of provoking Haaland

As Arsenal prepares to take on Manchester City today, one of the most intriguing individual matchups will be between Gabriel Magalhães and Erling Haaland.

The Brazilian defender has often been tasked with neutralising City’s prolific striker, and their ongoing battle has become a focal point of discussions leading up to this highly anticipated fixture.

Arsenal is well aware that keeping City’s attacking threats at bay will be crucial, but Haaland remains the biggest danger. The Norwegian goal machine has a remarkable ability to score out of nothing, making him a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes.

However, in their recent encounters, Arsenal’s defensive unit has done a commendable job of limiting Haaland’s influence, with Gabriel playing a crucial role in that effort. Pep Guardiola, though, believes defenders—including Gabriel—often provoke Haaland during matches.

Speaking to the press, as quoted by the Daily Mail, the City boss said:

“It’s the defenders who create the problems with Erling. They push him, he doesn’t push them. It’s not easy when you have 90 minutes and Gabriel and the defenders push and hug and kiss him.”

Guardiola’s remarks highlight the physical nature of Haaland’s battles with defenders, but for Gabriel, keeping the Norwegian quiet is simply part of his job. As long as he stays within the rules, he has every right to use his strength, positioning, and tactical intelligence to stop Haaland from making an impact.

With both players known for their physicality and competitive spirit, their duel today will be a defining factor in the outcome of the match. Arsenal fans will be hoping that Gabriel once again rises to the challenge and ensures that Haaland has a frustrating afternoon at the Emirates.