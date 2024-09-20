They say pressure creates diamonds. Can Arsenal bring that ‘sparkle’ to WSL clash with Man City Women?

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Frida Maanum of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at Broadfield Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates stadium for the 2024-25 WSL opener, on Sunday. Are Manchester City Women entering this new season with better momentum than our Gunners? That is the question one cannot avoid pondering after observing the performances of both teams in the UEFA Women’s Champions League round 2 qualifiers.

In the qualifiers, Arsenal unfortunately lost 1-0 against BK Hacken, whereas Manchester City secured a commanding victory over Paris FC with a score of 5-0. Our Gunners once again struggled to dismantle a team that defended resolutely, whereas their WSL opponents on Sunday dominated against Paris FC midweek – Paris FC being the very team that eliminated our Gunners in last year’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers. To be fair to our Gunners though, I watched both UWCL games and Arsenal had a way tougher match against Hacken than Man City did against a very uncoordinated Paris FC, in my humble. The numbers do not always tell the full story..

Arsenal’s defeat and Manchester City’s victory have placed our Gunners in a challenging situation. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall and his technical bench will be reflecting on their performance against BK Hacken, contemplating what went awry and what adjustments might be necessary. Arsenal players will also feel the weight of expectation to secure a victory, aiming to win their first match of the season and overcome BK Hacken at Meadow Park next week.

Last season, Arsenal struggled with a poor start to their campaign, facing Champions League qualifier elimination by Paris FC and suffering a defeat against Liverpool on WSL Match Day 1, at the Emirates. This season, however, that cannot be the case. They say pressure creates diamonds, and if our Gunner women are as talented as we all believe, they will undoubtedly change their fortunes with a victory over Manchester City Women this Sunday.

Fixture details

Date: Sunday, September 22nd

Sunday, September 22nd Kick Off: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Match tickets on sale: Monday, 22 July

Monday, 22 July Broadcaster: Sky

COYGW!

Michelle M

