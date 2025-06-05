“They supported me” Tierney sends a farewell message to Arsenal supporters

Kieran Tierney has brought his time at Arsenal to an end after the club officially confirmed his release following the expiry of his contract. The Scottish full-back departs after six seasons in North London, during which he played an important role in the early years of Mikel Arteta’s tenure.

Tierney arrived at Arsenal in 2019 from Celtic with high expectations, having established himself as one of the most promising left-backs in Europe. His early years at the Emirates were encouraging, as he quickly became a fan favourite due to his work ethic, tenacity, and attacking intent down the left flank.

Loss of Starting Role

However, the trajectory of Tierney’s Arsenal career began to shift in recent years. After the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Tierney found himself falling down the pecking order. Arteta’s tactical preference for an inverted full-back who could operate in midfield phases did not suit the Scot’s style, and he became more of a rotational option.

This situation became more pronounced when Arsenal began looking to the future, discovering academy talent Myles Lewis-Skelly and securing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, further reducing Tierney’s chances of playing time.

He spent the 2023/24 season recovering from a serious injury picked up during international duty at Euro 2024, which meant a return to the team was unlikely. With his contract now expired, the club has opted not to extend his stay.

Tierney Bids Farewell to Fans

Despite a difficult final chapter, Tierney took time to share his appreciation for Arsenal’s supporters, delivering a heartfelt farewell message upon his exit. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“Just thank you for everything from day one. They supported us through the good times and the bad, and they supported me through some hard times as well.

I think that’s what I’m most grateful for, the times where it wasn’t so good or so easy for me is when they probably supported me most, so I’m just very grateful and I feel very lucky to have the support from them.”

Tierney’s departure marks the end of a meaningful chapter for both player and club. Though injuries and tactical shifts limited his involvement in recent seasons, he remains a respected figure at Arsenal, admired for his professionalism and spirit. As he moves on to a new opportunity, he does so with the gratitude and best wishes of the Arsenal faithful.

