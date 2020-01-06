‘They talk too much’ – Arsenal captain Aubameyang silences exit rumours

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has silenced rumours that he’ll be leaving the Gunners with a message in the programme for the north London outfit’s FA Cup clash against Leeds.

The Times reported at the end of November that the talisman ended contract talks with the club, appearing to suggest that he was eyeing the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang has 18 months left on his contract and his latest message seems to suggest that he’s not considering a future with anyone other than the Gunners.

Aubameyang wrote in his message that ‘people like making up stories’ and that ‘they talk too much’, which apparently does the forward’s ‘head in’.

Take a look at Aubameyang’s programme notes below:

Tonight’s programme features @Aubameyang7 and I fancy @Arsenal fans will enjoy reading the last paragraph. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/HmI2AgOeYH — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2020

Here’s a transcript of our star striker’s programme notes:

“Finally, I would like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media,”

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top.”

Aubameyang’s dismissal of the exit talk is a massive positive for the club, the ace can now focus on his football.

There’s no doubt that he’ll be targeting another Premier League Golden Boot this season, only Jamie Vardy has scored more than our main man this term.

Aubameyang has been phenomenal since joining us, he’s managed to contribute 55 Premier League goals (45 goals and 10 assists) in just 70 top-flight outings.