“They tried to delay the game” Gabriel reacts to Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa

Gabriel was once again the key figure for Arsenal in their win against Aston Villa, opening the scoring and helping to break down a stubborn visiting side. His goal proved decisive in shifting the momentum of the match, setting the platform for the Gunners to add three more goals and complete a dominant four-one victory at the Emirates.

Breaking down a resilient Villa approach

The result was particularly impressive given the context surrounding the fixture. Much of the pre-match discussion focused on Aston Villa’s remarkable run of eleven consecutive wins before facing Arsenal. That form ensured expectations were high and added extra pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side to deliver a convincing response.

Arteta prepared his players thoroughly, aware that Villa would present a difficult challenge. Unai Emery approached the game with caution, fully understanding how tough the task would be away from home. He set his team up in a way designed to frustrate Arsenal, slow the tempo and increase Villa’s chances of taking something from the match. For a significant period, that plan appeared to be working.

Arsenal dominated possession but found it difficult to create clear openings in the first half. Villa’s structure and game management meant that by half-time the score remained level, and the home side were conscious that patience and persistence would be required. The breakthrough, when it arrived, changed everything and allowed Arsenal to play with greater freedom and confidence.

Gabriel reflects on a challenging contest

After the match, Gabriel spoke about both the difficulty of the contest and the tactics used by the visitors to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm. According to Sky Sports, he said, “It was a difficult day for me. I’m so happy to be back. I think today was a brilliant day for everyone, with how we worked together. Now we need to keep going.

“It’s very difficult to play against them they tried to delay the game, but the second half we kept going and we were amazing after the first goal.”