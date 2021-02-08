‘They wanted me to come back in January’ Saliba makes a surprising revelation about Arsenal

William Saliba is currently having a good time on loan at Nice as he gets the first-team football that he didn’t get at Arsenal.

The French teenager joined the Gunners in 2019 after catching their attention playing for Saint Etienne in Ligue 1.

He remained with the French side for the rest of the 2019/2020 campaign as the Gunners wanted him to get valuable first-team experience.

Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager late 2019 after Unai Emery’s side struggled to find form.

The first problem the Spaniard needed to fix was Arsenal’s leaky defence, and Saliba has now revealed that the Gunners wanted him back in January 2020, but he remained in France.

He then revealed that he didn’t expect that he would ever be in a position that Arsenal wouldn’t want him.

But he has learnt from that experience and is looking forward to better days in the future.

‘They [Arsenal] wanted me to come back in January [last year], I didn’t, I stayed in St Etienne,’ Saliba told L’Equipe, via Get Football News France.

‘After that, the fans were really looking forward to my arrival, I certainly didn’t imagine that it would happen like this. Aside from that, it is football, I have learned that nothing is certain, you can be there, in your game, and then things can go south. I took a lot of experience from it, at least I will be ready for the future.’