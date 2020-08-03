‘They were all crying’ Arsenal star insists weekend’s emotions went all the way to Argentina

Emiliano Martinez has revealed that his family in Argentina will have been crying following the dramatic cup final win on Saturday, where he played in his first big final and helped Arsenal to overcome Chelsea.

The Argentine joined the club in 2010 but has never been the number one, and while he has proved that he is worthy of consideration as our first-choice, the likelihood remains that Bernd Leno will be favoured on his return from injury.

While this raises question marks over whether Arsenal will be able to keep both the German and Emi going into the new season, but he deserves to enjoy his moment before having to analyse where he goes from here.

Martinez claimed that he was too emotional to talk after the final whistle, and he claims his family will have been equally as passionate.

“At the end of the game I couldn’t talk, I was too emotional,” Martinez told Arsenal Digital. “Everyone says when you work hard you get your rewards — and I think I did today. I worked really hard in this club for opportunities like this. I couldn’t be prouder.

“I spoke to [my family] the whole week [before the game] but my dad didn’t want to speak a lot about it because he was too nervous. But I bet in Argentina they were all crying — 100 per cent.

“It was an amazing performance. I think we played the best football of our season by far, even when we were losing. Normally this season, when we’re losing 1-0, our heads go down, but you can see how we fight for the manager, ourselves and our families.”

Patrick