“They were hopeful that he would be alright for the weekend” Important Partey update emerges

Charles Watts has delivered an update on the fitness of Thomas Partey after he limped out of Arsenal’s win over Southampton.

The Ghanaian gave a solid account of himself in the game as the Gunners avenged their FA Cup exit at the hands of the Saints.

The midfielder has been involved in everything good at Arsenal when he has played, and he is one player that the club would do everything to keep fit.

Arsenal will face Manchester United next as they continue to climb up the league table.

The Red Devils were on top of the Premier League table before Manchester City moved ahead of them in the last game week.

They will represent top-quality opponents for Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta will want to have all his best players available for the game.

Watts was speaking on his YouTube Channel and he said that the midfielder’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared and that the club is hoping that he would be passed fit for the United match.

Watts said: “I have spoken to people close to Thomas Partey and they were hopeful that he would be alright for the weekend, and that it was nothing too serious, so fingers crossed on that one.”