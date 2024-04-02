‘They were on it’ Thomas Frank gives his reaction to Man City Arsenal game

Hardly any football fan worldwide missed Arsenal’s match against Manchester City over the weekend.

This includes fellow players and managers of other clubs because it was the most significant fixture in Europe during that time.

Both rivals have showcased some of the finest football on the continent this season, and they share a similar style, with Mikel Arteta being a student of Pep Guardiola.

The match was highly anticipated, and a vast number of people tuned in to witness both teams in action. But did it meet expectations?

Not everyone would answer that question affirmatively, and one individual who expected more from both teams is Thomas Frank.

The Brentford manager reviewed the game in his latest presser and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I looked forward to watching the game. Two of the three best teams in the world not only in the Premier League right now.

‘So I watched it but I think they cancelled each other out. I admire both [Mikel] Arteta and Pep [Guardiola] hugely for the jobs they are doing. Same style of play, same tweaks, same strategy.

‘Honestly, boring in the end. But of course, world class players, they were on it no doubt about that.’

We did our job, which was to not lose at the Etihad, and we are satisfied with the outcome of that game.

However, City will be frustrated at the result because it does not help their cause.

