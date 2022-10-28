‘They were tremendous’ – Rival manager praises Arsenal despite defeat

PSV boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy has claimed that his side deserve credit for beating Arsenal, who ‘were tremendous’ in the first half.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 in Holland to leave first place in the group up for grabs going into the final match-week, when we host FC Zurich at the Emirates, and with PSV having to go to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt, with the other two sides also vying for third place in the group.

It wasn’t our most enjoyable night of the season as we suffered our second defeat in all competitions, but whilst some could claim that our momentum has been halted by successive failures to win, Van Nistelrooy claims that his side had not enjoyed everything their way, and that his side deserve credit for winning a tough game.

“I have seen the last games Arsenal have played and I thought the way they played in the first-half, they were tremendous. We couldn’t get them off the ball and we had a lot of problems stopping their possession and their rotations between the players,” Van Nistelrooy told interviewers after full-time.

“They just never seem to lose the ball. The second-half we changed it a bit and put them under a bit more pressure. It was the things we did well, we scored the goals at the right time as well, so I think it was more of our credit than lack of form for Arsenal.”

I did feel like we were the better side in the first half, and even up until we conceded felt like we were the most likely to get into the lead, so some of the negativity could well be mislaid. The result is what counts though, and our morale could well have taken a hit after such a defeat, and I really want to see a big reaction when we come out to face Nottingham Forest next.

Patrick

