“They were very efficient.” Mikel Arteta praises Brighton ahead of game

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Brighton ahead of their upcoming match against his Arsenal team this weekend. Despite losing the top spot in the league to Liverpool, Arsenal needs to maintain a winning streak, and this fixture is crucial for staying close to the top.

While acknowledging that losing to Brighton is a possibility, Arteta emphasises the danger it poses to Arsenal’s title ambitions. Brighton, managed by Roberto de Zerbi, has consistently delivered strong performances, making them a formidable opponent in the league.

Arteta recognises Brighton as a resilient team, often showcasing bravery against attacking sides like Arsenal. The Seagulls may not always secure victories, but their approach and determination make them a challenging team to face. Arsenal will need to be at their best to navigate this fixture successfully.

Ahead of the game, Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“They are a really good side.

“Last year when we had the game under control was when we conceded a goal and then the game completely broke up and we struggled, especially in the last 15 minutes of the game, so we have to play better and be very efficient, which is key against them.

“They are really good – they have really good players and their way of playing is very specific and causes you problems. They were very efficient. Efficiency in football is key and on that day, they were more efficient than us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton will be another tough test for us after Aston Villa and we must learn from that defeat at Villa.

If we give the Seagulls enough space and time, they will hurt us because they can do that.

