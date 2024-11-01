“they were very nice goals” Hegerberg praises Maanum’s performance at Women’s Euro qualifiers

Finally, the WSL returns, but before we get into that Manchester United versus Arsenal Women’s clash, can we laud one of our Gunners, Frida Maanum, for soaring high on international duty this week?

On Tuesday night, Frida, as per her Norwegian coach Ada Hegerberg, did something not many players get to do. Norway participated in the UEFA EURO 2025 Women’s round 1 qualifiers during this international break.

In home and away wins versus Albania, Norway managed to secure a spot in the Euro 2025 play-offs, where they’re to face Northern Ireland in December 2024. After a 5-0 win over Albania at the Loro Borici Stadium in Albania last week, on Tuesday night Norway picked up another healthy win over Albania, beating them 9-0.

Interestingly, in that game Frida scored 4 goals, a feat not many achieve, especially on international duty, as per the Norway women’s national team head coach.

Hegerberg admitted: “Not many players manage to score four goals in an international match. It’s special. I’d also say they were very nice goals as well. That’s really cool.”

The hope among Gooners is that when the Red & White Army head north to take on Manchester United, at Leigh Sports Village, on Sunday 3rd November, Frida will bring her international form with her.

Arsenal women need a big win to turn things around in their WSL campaign, and a win on Sunday, over the Red Devils, could be that.

Our girls have done amazingly well, given everything that’s gone on over the last few weeks. Hopefully after their time on international duty they will return refreshed and raring to go!

And Frida brings her scoring boots!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

