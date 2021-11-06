“They will be worried” Pundit claims new Tottenham move will worry Arsenal

Frank McAvennie says Arsenal will worry that they will finish behind Tottenham this season now that the Lilywhites have Antonio Conte as their manager.

The Gunners have done well recently and have recovered from their poor start to the season to hit fine form.

Spurs have also responded to their recent poor run of form by replacing Nuno Espirito Santo with Conte.

The Italian is an accomplished manager and he has already won the Premier League with Chelsea.

He also won Serie A last season with Inter Milan and will certainly help Tottenham become a better club.

Arsenal can still make the top four this season and will finish ahead of Spurs if they can keep their current fine run of form going.

However, Conte could turn Spurs’ fortunes around and former West Ham man, McAvennie, says his appointment will be a blow for the Gunners.

“They will be worried about Tottenham now they have Conte,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“That’s a blow for them I can tell you that much.”

Spurs may have one of the best managers in Europe, but it usually takes time for clubs to respond to a change of manager.

The Lilywhites might still struggle for the rest of this season while Conte tries to impact his knowledge of the game on his players.

Arsenal players do look to be at an advanced stage of understanding the demands of Mikel Arteta, and they should keep getting better.