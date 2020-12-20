“They will have to go through a lot of pain” Pundit say Arsenal should not sack Arteta yet

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal to keep faith with Mikel Arteta and instead of sacking him, back him in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have been on a poor run of form recently with their latest result being a 2-1 loss to Everton in the Premier League.

They have now lost 8 league games this season, and seven of their last 10.

It is a run of form that can get any manager sacked and there have been calls for the Gunners to fire the former midfielder.

But Carragher says that now is not the time to fire him because he still needs some players to make his team complete.

He said that the Gunners need to back him when the transfer window reopens next month with some new signings.

Some of his summer signings have been doing well, but he needs six or seven more new players on his team before he can be judged to be doing good or bad work.

“For [Arsenal] to get back to where they want to be, they will have to go through a lot of pain and they will do,” said the former Liverpool centre-back via Express Sport.

“A couple of signings they made this season, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [Thomas] Partey, they could be a big part of Arsenal for years to come.

“But they need a few more players in the January transfer window. If Arteta can get six or seven players in then he can be judged on the job that he’s doing.”