“They will lose faith in Arteta” former Gunner sends a warning over David Luiz

Former Arsenal star, Perry Groves has urged the club not to give a new deal to David Luiz as the Brazilian continues to struggle at the Emirates.

Luiz joined the Gunners on a one-year deal last summer and his first season at the club has been calamitous.

Arsenal has the chance of extending his current deal for another year and it appears that the club is in talks with him in that regard.

However, Groves believes that it would be an enormous mistake if the Gunners give him a new deal.

Luiz has been generally poor in his season at the club and on the return of football last week, he proved again why the club would do better without him on their team.

He wasn’t started against Manchester City, but when Pablo Mari got injured and he was substituted in, he caused the first goal, earned Manchester City a penalty and got sent off. All in less than 30 minutes.

After watching his performances, Groves believes that giving him a new deal would only increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

He told talkSPORT: “He’s 33 now and keeps making the same mistakes.

“He can play one brilliant game in six where you think what a player he is, pinging it 60, 70 yards, getting in front of the centre-forward and nicking it.

“But then another three or four of those games, he’ll make a ricket or he won’t concentrate.

“If Arteta signs David Luiz, Arteta will come under pressure from Arsenal fans.

“They will lose faith in Arteta because it’s blatantly obvious that he [Luiz] is always going to cause you problems.

“Arteta wants to play a back four, he wants to play a high line, he wants to play a pressing game and David Luiz can’t do that.”