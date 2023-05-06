“They will take the game to Arsenal” Chris Sutton predicts Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal faces a tough test when they visit Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners have a few games to stay close to Manchester City and take the Premier League title race to the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side won their last game against Chelsea to recover from a terrible run of form and will be eager to build on that with another win.

However, they face a Newcastle United side that is set to finish this season inside the top four and know they must beat Arteta’s side or at least not lose against them.

Chris Sutton believes Arsenal is vulnerable and the Magpies will emerge victorious. He predicts on The Daily Mail:

“Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal

“I love what Eddie Howe is doing with Newcastle. They’re fearless, home and away, and they will take the game to Arsenal, which is precisely what Chelsea did not do in that sorry showing on Tuesday.

“Sorry Arsenal supporters, but your title charge is about to suffer another significant dent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle are a very good team and we must be at our best to even score a goal in this game.

They showed us a glimpse of what we can expect in the last two league games between both clubs and they beat us comfortably on our previous visit to their ground.

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…