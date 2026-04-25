“They’ll be happy” Les Ferdinand says Arsenal will not be worried about their performance

Les Ferdinand says Arsenal’s performance in their match against Newcastle United was not convincing, but the Gunners will not mind because they secured all three points. At this stage of the season, results often carry greater importance than displays, particularly in a closely contested title race.

Arsenal produced an uninspiring performance against the Magpies, yet still managed to win the match. Newcastle also had opportunities of their own, but failed to make them count, allowing the home side to preserve their advantage and take a valuable victory.

Ferdinand Questions Arsenal Display

Arsenal entered the fixture behind Manchester City in the league table and knew they had to win, with the need for points outweighing the desire for an impressive performance. The pressure surrounding the occasion was clear throughout the contest.

The Gunners were made to work hard for the victory and struggled during several phases of the match. Newcastle caused problems and came close to scoring, meaning Arsenal were unable to enjoy a comfortable afternoon despite taking the lead.

Ferdinand offered his assessment of the tense encounter. As quoted by Premier League Productions, he said: “Very uncomfortable [for the fans]. If you’re Arsenal, you do whatever it takes to get it across the line, the fans, you can feel the anxiousness within the crowd, I’m sure that’s what’s causing the players to play in the manner they’re playing. It’s not convincing, but they’ll be happy because it’s three points and they’re back on top.”

Three Points the Priority in Title Race

His comments reflected the reality of Arsenal’s situation. While the performance lacked fluency and confidence, the outcome was ultimately the most important factor. In a title race, narrow wins can prove just as significant as dominant ones.

Arsenal may recognise that improvements are required in future matches, especially if they are to maintain their challenge until the end of the campaign. Stronger displays could ease the pressure on both players and supporters alike.

However, they will take satisfaction from returning to the top of the table and keeping momentum alive. With the season entering its decisive period, Arsenal know that continuing to collect victories is the only reliable route to lifting the league crown this term.

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