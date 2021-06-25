Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘They’ll help us’ – Agent claims multiple offers for Arsenal midfielder

Lucas Torreira‘s agent is claimed to have insisted that his client wishes to return to Italy this summer, with Arsenal set to help him achieve his goal.

The Uruguayan international is firmly expected to leave the club this summer, having failed to settle properly in North London.

Torreira spent the last season on loan with Atletico Madrid, where he picked up a La Liga winners medal, but having failed to earn a regular starting role under Diego Simeone they turned down the chance to try and keep him beyond his loan spell.

A return to South America to be close to his family was strongly rumoured shortly after his mother passed away due to the Coronavirus, but that trail seemingly went cold, and his agent is now trying to find him a new home in Italy, despite supposed offers from Russia and Spain also.

The 25 year-old spent five years in Italy previously playing for both Pescara and Sampdoria, but it is Lazio who are believed to be leading the chase for his signature at present.

It’s a shame that Torreira couldn’t settle, as he showed he has strengths which can be a boost to our team as highlighted by his early appearances in the Premier League, which led to links with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and I can’t help but believe he will come good under the right manager.

Patrick

  1. Eddie says:
    June 25, 2021 at 11:08 am

    I wish they would just sort his transfer once and for all. If he’s to leave, sell him please so we know our squad early

  2. gunnerforlife says:
    June 25, 2021 at 11:13 am

    Sad he is permanently leaving Arsenal, because he played really well in his initial period with the Club, but could never settle in London. Best of luck to him wherever he goes.

  3. 03 gooner says:
    June 25, 2021 at 11:32 am

    OT guys had the strangest dream last night, Josh kroenke was in it! There was me rattling off on what is going wrong at the club, then he promised to spend money and sack arteta but then contradicted himself the next minute saying he needed him to stay on as manager because of his experience! It rounded off with him going to talk to Turkish, that didn’t go too well for him 😂

    1. Ceemahn says:
      June 25, 2021 at 11:38 am

      You yave really been thinking alot bout arsenal this few day on transfers,hope your desires for the club comes to pass🙏

