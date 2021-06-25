‘They’ll help us’ – Agent claims multiple offers for Arsenal midfielder

Lucas Torreira‘s agent is claimed to have insisted that his client wishes to return to Italy this summer, with Arsenal set to help him achieve his goal.

The Uruguayan international is firmly expected to leave the club this summer, having failed to settle properly in North London.

Torreira spent the last season on loan with Atletico Madrid, where he picked up a La Liga winners medal, but having failed to earn a regular starting role under Diego Simeone they turned down the chance to try and keep him beyond his loan spell.

A return to South America to be close to his family was strongly rumoured shortly after his mother passed away due to the Coronavirus, but that trail seemingly went cold, and his agent is now trying to find him a new home in Italy, despite supposed offers from Russia and Spain also.

Lucas Torreira agent: "He wants to come back to Italy. There are proposals from Spain, France and Russia but Lucas wants Serie A. Arsenal understand the situation and now they'll help us", he told TMW. 🇺🇾 #AFC Arsenal want €20m. Lazio interested but not in advanced talks yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2021

The 25 year-old spent five years in Italy previously playing for both Pescara and Sampdoria, but it is Lazio who are believed to be leading the chase for his signature at present.

It’s a shame that Torreira couldn’t settle, as he showed he has strengths which can be a boost to our team as highlighted by his early appearances in the Premier League, which led to links with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and I can’t help but believe he will come good under the right manager.

Patrick