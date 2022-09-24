“They’re babies” Ferdinand reveals Ferguson’s pep talk to United players before facing Arsenal

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson always urged them to get in the face of Arsenal players during their matches because the Gunners didn’t like it.

The Londoners and United were the top clubs in England during most of Ferguson’s era, with Arsene Wenger in the opposite dugout.

United enjoyed a successful spell under Fergie, but Arsenal won some titles of their own and stopped the Red Devils from dominating the English game in some campaigns.

When both clubs met then, it was a top fixture, and Ferdinand has revealed one thing United players were asked to do to the Gunners by their manager.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, “get in their faces. They don’t like it, they can’t deal with it. They’re babies”.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fergie was a smart manager, and he knew his team needed something special to beat the Gunners.

Sometimes it worked, and they won the game, but Arsenal also earned huge results against them when the Scotsman was in charge at Old Trafford.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has left behind both clubs, but they should be back at the top of English football soon.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids