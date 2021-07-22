Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

“They’re getting encouraging signs” Arsenal getting close to signing midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly closing in on the signing of James Maddison this summer after they made the Leicester City midfielder a top transfer target.

The Englishman has emerged as a target as they look to add some creativity to their midfield.

They had originally wanted to bring back Martin Odegaard, but that is proving too tough as it appears he will stay at Real Madrid.

They have also registered their interest in Manuel Locatelli, but the Italian wants to join Juventus instead.

Maddison is now their latest target and it isn’t a straightforward task to sign a player from high-flying Leicester City.

The Foxes finished above Arsenal in the last campaign and have been spending impressively in this transfer window.

Despite their recent impressive Premier League campaigns, Arsenal remains the bigger club.

The transfer has made little progress before now, however, transfer insider Peter O’Rourke has now delivered a positive update in which he claims Arsenal may well have a chance to sign him.

“They’re getting encouraging signs that something could be done with James Maddison,” O’Rourke said on The Football Terrace.

“It seems Arsenal are ready to offer a couple of fringe players as well as a substantial fee.

Tags James Maddison

  1. Sylva says:
    July 22, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    Let’s not be too optimistic I don’t see Leceister selling Madison to Arsenal.

  2. Durand says:
    July 22, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    Other quality midfielders available without having to pay the substantial “English Tax” for players.

    Tuen is available, Auoar is another example. We could bring in 2 good additions for the Maddison price being floated.

    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      July 23, 2021 at 12:15 am

      Arsenal fans….what exactly do you want?

      1. Thomo says:
        July 23, 2021 at 12:19 am

        I know I would love to see maddison at arsenal, not only that I feel he was the creativity that England missed

  3. ThirdManJW says:
    July 23, 2021 at 12:22 am

    Just White and Maddison alone would be over 100 million. I can’t see Arsenal spending that, plus whatever else on other players, unless we make some great sales…the one thing Arsenal are simply the worst at!

  4. Dacoster says:
    July 23, 2021 at 12:52 am

    Arsenal should go all the way and sign aouror,maddison is too expensive since we don’t have enough cash at our disposal,I would have like us to sign maddison,but dis ‘English tax’ on their players his too high.Arteta couldn’t have sent saliba on loan,He would have leave him with us and sign bissouma instead of Ben white.

  5. Sean Williams says:
    July 23, 2021 at 1:02 am

    I hope you are right. He is an assertive top drawer player who will give us a spark. He is proven in the EPL too.

