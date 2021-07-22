“They’re getting encouraging signs” Arsenal getting close to signing midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly closing in on the signing of James Maddison this summer after they made the Leicester City midfielder a top transfer target.

The Englishman has emerged as a target as they look to add some creativity to their midfield.

They had originally wanted to bring back Martin Odegaard, but that is proving too tough as it appears he will stay at Real Madrid.

They have also registered their interest in Manuel Locatelli, but the Italian wants to join Juventus instead.

Maddison is now their latest target and it isn’t a straightforward task to sign a player from high-flying Leicester City.

The Foxes finished above Arsenal in the last campaign and have been spending impressively in this transfer window.

Despite their recent impressive Premier League campaigns, Arsenal remains the bigger club.

The transfer has made little progress before now, however, transfer insider Peter O’Rourke has now delivered a positive update in which he claims Arsenal may well have a chance to sign him.

“They’re getting encouraging signs that something could be done with James Maddison,” O’Rourke said on The Football Terrace.

“It seems Arsenal are ready to offer a couple of fringe players as well as a substantial fee.