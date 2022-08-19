“They’re going to be hard to stop” Pundit backs Arsenal for a successful campaign

Shaun Wright-Phillips has enjoyed watching Arsenal at this start of the season and he believes they are on a fine run of form.

Mikel Arteta’s men were sizzling hot in pre-season, but fans could have dismissed that because they were not competitive matches.

But they have taken that form with them to the league where they have won their last two matches.

They are now a very exciting team to watch and any fan will easily pick them as his favourites to win a game.

Some people will think it is too early to see them as serious title challengers, but former Manchester City man, Wright-Phillips, believes they are going to take some stopping.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“They’re going to be hard to stop and they’re scoring a lot of goals, which in the Premier League is key to success.

“They were unlucky conceding with the own goal [against Leicester], but apart from that they’re going to be a hard task for anybody.”

Our start to this season will frighten any opponent, and pundits are beginning to see us as serious people.

Arteta has made his team hard to beat, and they have been very inventive on the attack as well.

We need to keep this momentum going and fans want to see how the team will perform against the top opponents.

