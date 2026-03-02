Alan Shearer
Arsenal News Gooner News

‘They’re human’ Alan Shearer insists it is okay for Arsenal to be nervy

Alan Shearer has defended Arsenal’s players amid suggestions that they have appeared nervous in recent matches. As the season approaches its conclusion, the Gunners are facing increasing pressure in their attempt to maintain top spot in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side have produced outstanding form for much of the campaign. However, in recent weeks, their performances have lacked the same fluency and consistency that characterised their earlier displays. That dip has allowed Manchester City to reduce the gap at the summit, intensifying scrutiny and heightening tension around every fixture.

Pressure of the Run In

Despite the narrowing margin, Arsenal remain favourites to secure the title and are determined to fulfil expectations. The challenge of converting a strong season into silverware is rarely straightforward, particularly with an opponent of City’s calibre applying relentless pressure.

There is a growing perception that Arsenal’s players have shown signs of anxiety as the stakes have increased. Maintaining composure while leading the table requires exceptional mental resilience, especially when every result carries significant consequences. Nonetheless, the squad possess both the quality and the opportunity to remain firmly in contention until the final weeks.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Shearer Offers Perspective

Shearer believes such tension is entirely natural in a title race of this magnitude. Reflecting on Arsenal’s recent victory over Chelsea, he emphasised the importance of finding ways to win, even when performances fall short of perfection.

He said via the Metro, “They found a way against Chelsea, they weren’t brilliant, but their set-pieces have done it for them again and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“They’re going to be nervy, they’re going to be edgy because of the pressure that they’re under.

“They’re human, I’ve been there myself, and it’s a huge ask, it is tough mentally and physically. It drains you.”

His comments underline the psychological demands of competing for major honours and suggest that Arsenal’s current tension reflects the weight of expectation rather than any fundamental weakness.

