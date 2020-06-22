“They’re just soft” pundit absolutely rips into Arsenal

Former Liverpool ace Michael Owen has become the latest ex-footballer and pundit to lay into Arsenal as the Gunners continue to struggle.

Arsenal started this season with high confidence after Unai Emery helped them reach the final of the Europa League the last time out.

However, this season turned out to be worse than any other campaign previously and the Spaniard had to be fired. The Gunners named Mikel Arteta as his permanent successor late last year, and the former Arsenal midfielder knew he had a tough job to do.

He has managed to stabilise the club so far and before the suspension of football, the Gunners had momentum on their side with the team entering the break unbeaten in domestic competition this new year.

On the return of football, things have quickly turned poor with two losses from as many games and Owen reckons that the Gunners have remained a poor side for the last ten years claiming that they are a soft side who only bully teams below them in the league table when they play at home.

Speaking to Premier League productions about Arsenal’s result on the south coast as quoted by the Sun, he said:

“Again it’s the same old Arsenal.

“I happen to think Arteta is going to get it right but it’s an absolutely huge challenge that lies ahead.

“You never fancy Arsenal against the good teams – never. You never fancy Arsenal against any ‘okay’ teams away from home.

“They’re just soft and they have been soft for ten years, probably longer.

“The only time I fancy Arsenal is against bottom-half Premier League teams at home.

“They’re flat-track bullies. They have been for a long time. They beat anything that they should beat but when it gets a little bit tough they’re soft and as I say they’ve been like that for ages.

“This isn’t a surprise, I said it ten years ago.”