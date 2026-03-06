“They’re not bothered” Neil Warnock defends Arsenal’s approach

Neil Warnock has defended Arsenal’s game management approach after the club faced renewed criticism following their victory at Brighton.

The Gunners secured a narrow win after defending a lead they held for more than 80 minutes plus added time. Bukayo Saka converted his opportunity very early in the match, giving Arsenal the advantage and forcing Brighton to chase the game for the remainder of the contest.

From that point, Arsenal understood the importance of maintaining their lead. Brighton has developed a reputation as one of the most difficult teams to defeat once they gain momentum, and the Gunners were determined not to allow their opponents the chance to take control of the match.

Arsenal Focus on Protecting Their Lead

Arsenal were also aware of how dangerous the Seagulls can be when allowed to play their natural attacking game. As a result, the Gunners focused on disrupting Brighton’s rhythm whenever possible. They repeatedly slowed the tempo of the game, breaking up the flow of play and taking additional time during restarts.

While the approach frustrated the home side and their supporters, it ultimately worked in Arsenal’s favour. By controlling the pace and limiting Brighton’s attacking opportunities, they were able to preserve their advantage until the final whistle.

The victory has strengthened Arsenal’s position at the top of the EPL table, particularly after Manchester City dropped points elsewhere. With only a limited number of matches remaining in the season, every result carries added significance in the title race.

Warnock Backs Arsenal’s Approach

Arsenal have done well to maintain their place at the summit of the league standings, and the team will now aim to ensure they remain there as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

However, Neil Warnock believes the criticism directed at Arsenal is misplaced. In his view, the priority for any team chasing the title is to secure results, regardless of how those victories are achieved. Speaking about the situation, Warnock defended Arsenal’s tactics, as reported by Talk Sport.

Warnock said: “People don’t want to know the truth, all they want to know is Arsenal want to win 1-0 and get that trophy over the line, they’ve waited so long.

“They’re not bothered if they win 1-0… but who’d have thought that corners and long throws were going to come back!”