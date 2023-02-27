“They’re not close to Arsenal” Neville admits Arsenal is still better than Man Utd

Gary Neville insists Arsenal and Manchester City are still ahead of Manchester United despite the Red Devils winning the Carabao Cup yesterday.

United has looked resurgent under Erik Ten Hag and could win up to four trophies this season after clinching the first.

Arsenal tops the league standings and remains in the Europa League as well, but it is hard to ignore the progress of United.

They are one of the clubs who have beaten the Gunners this season, even though Arsenal won the reverse fixture.

Yet, Neville does not think they have developed to the level of the Gunners or City. The ex-full-back said via Mirror Football:

“They’re not close to Arsenal or Man City, that’s clear, but where they are and what they’re doing is something I never would have imagined six months ago.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have patiently rebuilt our team since 2019 when Mikel Arteta came on board as our gaffer, so we clearly are ahead of United now in our rebuild.

However, Ten Hag is very experienced and has done well in the last few months he has been in charge, so we must continue improving. Otherwise, they could challenge us for the title from the next campaign.

