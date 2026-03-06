“They’re powerful” Alan Pardew gives his assessment of the Arsenal team

Amid increasing criticism of Arsenal’s approach to winning matches, Alan Pardew has delivered his assessment of Mikel Arteta’s men following their latest victory.

The Gunners defeated Brighton 1-0 at the Amex, however their performance has sparked debate due to accusations of time wasting during the match. It is not the first time Arsenal have faced such criticism, but their early goal allowed them to control the game and manage the tempo in a way that protected their advantage.

Once ahead, Arsenal focused on limiting Brighton’s opportunities to build momentum, maintaining possession and slowing the pace whenever possible. Reports suggested that roughly half an hour of the match was spent on restarts alone, as the Gunners were accused of delaying play whenever they could. Despite the controversy, the strategy proved effective, with Arsenal holding on to secure all three points in their push for the EPL title this season.

Match Management Sparks Debate

Brighton’s manager criticised Arsenal both before and after the game, expressing frustration at what he viewed as deliberate attempts to disrupt the flow of play. His comments quickly went viral, generating widespread discussion among fans and pundits. Given Arsenal’s prominence and the number of rival supporters who closely follow the club, such reactions were perhaps inevitable. While some argue the tactics are part of professional game management, others believe they reduce the entertainment value of the performance.

Pardew Delivers His Verdict

Arsenal appear determined to prioritise results over aesthetics this season, with the club focused on winning the title. Offering his perspective on the team’s style, Alan Pardew said via ESPN: “At the moment it looks like Arsenal are going to see it through. There’ll be an asterisk next to their name because you’ve only got to look at them really in these type of performances and say it’s just a functional display.

“It’s a professional, functional display. They’re good, they’re strong, they’re powerful. But there is nothing beautiful about them. That’s the truth.”