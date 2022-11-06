“They’re ready to win” Former Gunner gives a glowing reaction to Arsenal win

Martin Keown is a delighted Arsenal fan and he was impressed by their 1-0 win against Chelsea this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s team is one special Arsenal side and they are the most impressive Gunners we have watched in a long time.

After narrowly missing out on a top-four finish last season, we expected them to battle for a UCL spot in this campaign.

But they are overachieving at the moment and every weekend they make it seem like the norm.

Winning at Chelsea is special and to do it in the manner they did makes it even more enjoyable.

It is not too early to call Arsenal title challengers and Keown believes these boys are special.

He said on BT Sport, as tweeted by the Football Journalist Layth:

“Individually and collectively this is as good as I’ve seen an Arsenal team in years. Desire, tenacity, hunger, it’s all there. They’re ready to win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This Arsenal team does not know when it is beaten and we must give them credit for that.

They have proven to be tough nuts to crack for their opponents and show maturity in their performances.

If they continue like this, this season will end successfully for us.