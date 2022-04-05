“They’re still in a really good position” Pundit urges Arsenal not to panic after Palace loss

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal is still in a good position to finish the season inside the top four despite their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last night and urges them not to press the panic button yet.

The Gunners suffered a heavy defeat in a game they needed to win to return to the fourth spot.

They are now behind Tottenham on the league table, although the Lilywhites have played a game more.

This has set up a nervy end to the season with Arsenal yet to face Spurs and Chelsea in the league as well.

It will be a tough next few weeks for Mikel Arteta’s side, but with a game in hand on Tottenham above them, former Liverpool defender, Carragher believes now is not the time to panic.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It’s a bad night for Arsenal, the way they’ve lost, not just the three points.

‘But I think it’s very important that they don’t panic and there’s no hysteria. They’re still in a really good position, a better position than Tottenham and Manchester United, and they’ve just won five away games on the bounce.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

That defeat to Palace could have a devastating effect on our players’ mindset, but it shouldn’t, especially in an important time of a season like this.

We can get back to winning ways in our next match, and that is exactly what we should target at this moment.