“They’re still in a really good position” Pundit urges Arsenal not to panic after Palace loss

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal is still in a good position to finish the season inside the top four despite their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last night and urges them not to press the panic button yet.
The Gunners suffered a heavy defeat in a game they needed to win to return to the fourth spot.
They are now behind Tottenham on the league table, although the Lilywhites have played a game more.
This has set up a nervy end to the season with Arsenal yet to face Spurs and Chelsea in the league as well.
It will be a tough next few weeks for Mikel Arteta’s side, but with a game in hand on Tottenham above them, former Liverpool defender, Carragher believes now is not the time to panic.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It’s a bad night for Arsenal, the way they’ve lost, not just the three points.
‘But I think it’s very important that they don’t panic and there’s no hysteria. They’re still in a really good position, a better position than Tottenham and Manchester United, and they’ve just won five away games on the bounce.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
That defeat to Palace could have a devastating effect on our players’ mindset, but it shouldn’t, especially in an important time of a season like this.
We can get back to winning ways in our next match, and that is exactly what we should target at this moment.
Words of encouragement from a rival, great to hear
Failure to beat Brighton could be fatal.We all know the great thing about the epl is all teams can beat one another.
Arsenal had more possession. However it doesnt win you matches. Fancy football get s you nowhere.
Hopefully MA will go more direct instead of incessant passing.
This is a recipe for a deadly sucker punch
In a one on one,both Gabriel and White are easily shunted aside.
Arsenal need someone like Zaha to run at defenders.
Martineeli shd be deployed to the centre since he has dribbling skills
Its up to MA to make use of the resources. Compared to the the others Arsenal forward line is threadbare
That defeat was indigestible.GOSH
Until Arteta cops on, this is how every team is going to come at us. Dude has to have a plan B.