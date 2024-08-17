“They’re still pushing at the same level” Wolves star knows what to expect from Arsenal

Wolves star Mario Lemina understands the challenge that lies ahead as they prepare to face Arsenal later today.

Wolves will kick off their Premier League campaign with a tough visit to the Emirates, where both teams will be eager to start the season strongly.

While Arsenal has bolstered its squad without losing any key players, Wolves have sold Pedro Neto, who has been one of their standout performers in recent seasons.

Neto’s impressive form has often boosted Wolves’ chances, but they’ll have to cope without him as they face a formidable Arsenal side.

Lemina, who closely followed Arsenal’s success last season, acknowledges that the Gunners have maintained their high standards and will be tough opponents for him and his teammates.

He said to Wolves Media:

“I’ve seen Arsenal’s last game against Lyon and they are really good. They’re still pushing at the same level that there were last year and I think we just want to play this game to see where we are right now and where we want to go because it’s going to be a good test for us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot underestimate Wolves because of our performance in the last campaign. This is a new season.

We must show them the utmost respect to avoid a shocking result in the match.

