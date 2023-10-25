Thierry Henry admits he wishes he played with current Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for Gabriel Jesus and mentioned that he would have relished the opportunity to play alongside the Brazilian striker. Henry’s comments came after he witnessed a remarkable pass by Jesus that led to Gabriel Martinelli scoring Arsenal’s first goal against Sevilla.

While Jesus may not be the most prolific of strikers, Mikel Arteta continues to have faith in him, making him the primary frontman for the team. Jesus demonstrated his skills in the recent match by assisting the first goal and scoring a brilliant second for Arsenal.

Henry, who was on punditry duty, praised Jesus and shared his desire to have played alongside the Brazilian during their careers.

He said on CBS Sports:

“I will be honest with you. I think like, for example, and it’s a massive example I would have loved to play with him.

“I’m sure if you asked anyone, they would love to play with him. Is he a guy who is going to score 25 or 30? I don’t know. I’d like to think so.

“The pass tonight won the game. And yes I was talking about all around play but those opportunities were magnificent.”

Jesus is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and he is showing his class on the European stage.

The Brazilian has been a brilliant signing and it will be hard to bench him for another frontman.

