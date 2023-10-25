Thierry Henry admits he wishes he played with current Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for Gabriel Jesus and mentioned that he would have relished the opportunity to play alongside the Brazilian striker. Henry’s comments came after he witnessed a remarkable pass by Jesus that led to Gabriel Martinelli scoring Arsenal’s first goal against Sevilla.
While Jesus may not be the most prolific of strikers, Mikel Arteta continues to have faith in him, making him the primary frontman for the team. Jesus demonstrated his skills in the recent match by assisting the first goal and scoring a brilliant second for Arsenal.
Henry, who was on punditry duty, praised Jesus and shared his desire to have played alongside the Brazilian during their careers.
He said on CBS Sports:
“I will be honest with you. I think like, for example, and it’s a massive example I would have loved to play with him.
“I’m sure if you asked anyone, they would love to play with him. Is he a guy who is going to score 25 or 30? I don’t know. I’d like to think so.
“The pass tonight won the game. And yes I was talking about all around play but those opportunities were magnificent.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and he is showing his class on the European stage.
The Brazilian has been a brilliant signing and it will be hard to bench him for another frontman.
—————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Rather over the top praise, or if you prefer, unfounded hype Martin.
Jesus is certainly talented, no one denies that . But how REGULARLY EFFECTIVE IS HE? Not as much as you claim, IMO. THAT IS CONTEXT AND NOT A CRITICISM OF HIM.
Can see why Henry admires the Brazilian so much, they are similar in their style of play, they both like to drop deep, coming off the wing and cutting on the inside, they are equally adept with both feet.
Had Wenger loosened the purse string in those days, who knows where Arsenal could gone with our legendary talisman leading the line
Gunsmoke, except Henry could finish chances he made or were provided for him with ruthless efficiency.
Imagine further Henry, with Bergkamp at #10.
Henry was a monster physically and his game intelligence was fantastic. Beyond the goals, he got so many assists due to his timing and because he generally made the right decision when in dangerous positions.
Jesus could have been incredible as a striker in a 442 formation. I’ve always thought the almost ubiquitous change to playing lone centre forwards has been detrimental to the careers of many players – Walcott being chief among them in my mind. Smaller cfs like them often struggle with being isolated against the cbs, so it’s easier for teams it nullify them. They therefore have to either live with that or adapt to a wide role, which maybe doesn’t fully utilise their strengths. I dont think even Henry would have had the career he did if he were playing in 433 teams the entire time. He wasn’t as effective as a lone striker or as a winger, but with Bergkamp or another forward to occupy defenders and work with, he was one of the best of his era.
With a strike partner, I believe you’d see jesus with more freedom of movement – he’d score and create more for his teammates.
All Jesus needs to work on is his calmness and composure when shooting goal, then and only then he breaks into the complete striker category.
Jesus and Henry are not goal poachers, but for over seven years the latter destroyed the premier league defences with pace trickery and yes above all ruthlessness in front of goal.
Some times Martinelli reminds me of the legendary Frenchman when he goes dead cold in front of goal, there was a time when Theo Walcott was considered, could develop to be the next Thierry Henry.