Thierry Henry also hints at fighting on the training ground between the invincibles

Thierry Henry has become the latest member of Arsenal’s invincible team to reveal that they fought each other in training as they went on to win the Premier League without tasting defeat.

The Gunners finished the 2003/2004 season unbeaten and won the Premier League, they remain the only team to have won the competition without losing a game till this day.

However, it wasn’t all fun when they trained and Henry has lifted the lid on the competitive nature of their training.

That Arsenal team had tough-tackling defenders like Sol Campbell, Martin Keown and Lauren and Henry reveals that sessions with these guys were very intense and sometimes resulted in fights.

Lauren has also revealed in the past that members of Arsene Wenger team that season occasionally fought each other when they allowed their competitive side to get the best of them.

That season was also one of the seasons that Henry won the Premier League’s Golden, and he discussed the season with Sky Sports.

‘I keep on saying to everybody we were competitors, wanting to win and would do anything to win, competing against Man United but the hardest thing ever was to train,’ Henry said.

‘The training session, you saw what we did and what we didn’t do. All you are facing is Sol Campbell, [Martin] Keown, Kolo [Toure], every morning, That is what I had to deal with every morning and they had to deal with us.



‘It was so hard in training. Sometimes we would fight in training, battle. It makes me laugh when you hear “oh we argued” but it was meant to happen.’