Thierry Henry backtracks on wanting change of ownership at Arsenal

Thierry Henry was in support of fans who wanted Stan Kroenke to sell Arsenal in 2021 as the club struggled for relevance.

Arsenal had been one of the clubs that supported the controversial European Super League and it seemed like the last straw to some of their fans.

Henry supported the effort of Spotify founder Daniel Ek at the time to buy the club, but the Kroenkes turned down his offer.

In the last two years, they have shown great commitment to improving the playing squad and the team has been one of the best in the PL.

Henry has now admitted there is no need for a change anymore.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, he said: “At the time (Ek) wanted to offer a solution to the fans, who were all saying ‘sell, sell, sell’ but sell to who. We offered a solution, it wasn’t meant to be.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, let’s win. It doesn’t matter. We were there to offer a solution, you want it, you don’t want it, it doesn’t matter.

“Now everything is OK, why would anyone want to disturb anything [by changing owners]? It’s all I wanted. Whether it was me in or me out I wanted Arsenal to be successful. That’s the main point.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We needed the owners to step up and make a statement with investments in the club and they have done it so far, which is clear to see.

As they keep improving the playing squad and invest in other parts of the organisation, there will be no need to kick them out because there is no guarantee of a better owner.

