Thierry Henry becomes the latest ex-Gunner to invest in an Italian club

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has become the latest former Arsenal player to invest in the Italian club Como.

The former striker is now cutting his teeth as a manager, but he has not found much success in that area.

He has invested some of his career earnings in businesses around him and the latest is joining Como, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

The former Arsenal goal machine has joined Cesc Fabregas in becoming a shareholder at the Serie B club, he has announced.

While he would simply be a shareholder, Fabregas is still playing football and has joined their first team.

The midfielder will hope he can help them gain promotion back to the Italian top flight soon enough.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry was one of our best strikers ever, and he has been around football for most of his life.

He would know how to help a club succeed, and this move makes perfect business sense for him.

It means he can use his football experience to contribute to the club’s decision-making.

With Fabregas still playing, he would also be confident that he has a mate on the team he can speak to or through.

It would be interesting to see if the club makes progress in this campaign.