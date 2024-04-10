Thierry Henry blames Arsenal star for Bayern Munich’s equalising goal

Thierry Henry believes Declan Rice should have done more to stop Bayern Munich from scoring their equaliser during their Champions League quarterfinal last night.

Arsenal took the lead in the game and looked to be heading in the right direction before letting the Germans back into the fixture.

The Gunners needed a late goal to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw, and Henry believes that if Rice had done more, he could have stopped Bayern from scoring their first goal of the night.

The Gunners legend explains, as quoted by The Sun:

“The goal of Gnabry and what Declan Rice should have done at that particular moment, because you’re the police officer and a mistake happened, you have to rectify it.

“More often than not he does it, but he didn’t do it tonight.

“We talk about the goalkeeper coming, we talk about the back pass, but look at the distance between the two centre-backs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We started that game very well, and our inexperience in Champions League football is why we conceded those two goals.

We must learn from it and play better when we visit Germany for the return leg of this game.

Our players did well in the game against FC Porto and rescued the tie in the second leg. They will be required to do the same thing when we face Bayern in the return fixture.

