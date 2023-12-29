Thierry Henry calls for more cameras after West Ham’s controversial

Thierry Henry believes that there need to be more cameras in Premier League grounds, especially at critical moments, following West Ham’s controversial opener against Arsenal yesterday.

The goal resembled a previous one conceded against Newcastle United, where the ball had gone out of play. However, a VAR check found nothing wrong with the initial decision to allow the goal to stand.

While some online screenshots captured angles showing the ball going out of play, the official cameras used for the checks did not capture that moment.

Henry argues that, in situations like these, additional cameras are essential to facilitate easier and more accurate decision-making for the officials.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Well that is the second time for us, Newcastle away. But if you want to help the referees to have the right angle, if you want to know the ball is out you have to be above the ball.

“That is the only way you can know if the ball is out or not.

“We are in 2023 soon 2024 and we still don’t have a camera that is above, it’s too many times where you don’t know if the ball is out or not.

“So can we have a camera that can be above that can see if the ball is out or not, if not it is just impossible to see it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Twice in a matter of weeks, we have been victims of this situation and it has to end.

These decisions could be the difference between winning and losing a match as it affects the players.

