Thierry Henry chooses ex-Gunner over Lionel Messi as the best player he ever played with

Thierry Henry played with some of the best players the world has ever seen during his career, including Lionel Messi, but the Frenchman insists that Dennis Bergkamp is the best player he played with.

Henry and Bergkamp were teammates at Arsenal between 1999 and 2006 when the Dutchman retired.

Henry would go on to play for Barcelona from 2007 to 2010 and in that stint, he was a teammate of a certain Messi.

The Argentinian has been one of the world’s best players in the last two decades and currently plays for PSG.

Henry and the attacker won two La Liga titles, the Champions League, among other trophies.

However, Henry is clear about who the best player he played with is and he answered that question again recently.

The Frenchman was asked when he appeared as a guest on Tuesday night’s Champions League coverage on CBS Sports as reported by Mirror Sport.

The report says presenter Kate Abdo asked Henry: “Who is the best player you played alongside?”

He instantly said: “Dennis Bergkamp.”

Abdo asked again: “Not Messi?”

Henry reaffirmed: “Dennis Bergkamp. Is it quickfire? Dennis Bergkamp.”

Both players were members of the Arsenal team that went through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten and will always be remembered by the club’s fans.